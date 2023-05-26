The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) host the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Rays will call on Jalen Beeks (1-2) versus the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).

Dodgers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.68 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.

Syndergaard is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Syndergaard is looking to record his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

Beeks (1-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in two innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.68, a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

None of Beeks' five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Beeks has yet to get through five or more innings.

