Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Franco Stats

Franco has recorded 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .288/.355/.490 on the year.

Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two triples, four walks and two RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 25 1-for-2 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .311/.415/.544 slash line on the year.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1

