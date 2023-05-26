Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Rays on May 26, 2023
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:51 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Franco Stats
- Franco has recorded 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .288/.355/.490 on the year.
- Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two triples, four walks and two RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 25
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .311/.415/.544 slash line on the year.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 25
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.