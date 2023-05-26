On Friday, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) in the series opener at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.68 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 33 out of the 44 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-11 record (winning 75% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Dodgers have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Dodgers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) David Peralta 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

