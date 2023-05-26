Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers aiming to take down Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 82 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 279.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Dodgers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Syndergaard (1-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Syndergaard has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals L 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves W 8-6 Away Gavin Stone Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Bobby Miller Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves L 4-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard Jalen Beeks 5/27/2023 Rays - Away Clayton Kershaw Tyler Glasnow 5/28/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Stone Taj Bradley 5/29/2023 Nationals - Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals - Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals - Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin

