Wander Franco and Mookie Betts will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +100. A 9.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Dodgers and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won three of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 51 games with a total.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 14-13 9-7 22-13 22-14 9-6

