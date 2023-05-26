Dodgers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wander Franco and Mookie Betts will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
The favored Rays have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +100. A 9.5-run total has been set for the matchup.
Dodgers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Dodgers and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won three of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 51 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-7
|14-13
|9-7
|22-13
|22-14
|9-6
