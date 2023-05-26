Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 26.

The Rays will look to Jalen Beeks (1-2) versus the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).

Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Dodgers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Dodgers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Dodgers have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (279 total runs).

The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule