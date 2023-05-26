Dodgers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:41 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 26.
The Rays will look to Jalen Beeks (1-2) versus the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).
Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Dodgers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Dodgers have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Los Angeles is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (279 total runs).
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-5
|Noah Syndergaard vs Miles Mikolas
|May 21
|@ Cardinals
|L 10-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jack Flaherty
|May 22
|@ Braves
|W 8-6
|Gavin Stone vs Charlie Morton
|May 23
|@ Braves
|W 8-1
|Bobby Miller vs Spencer Strider
|May 24
|@ Braves
|L 4-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Bryce Elder
|May 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jalen Beeks
|May 27
|@ Rays
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tyler Glasnow
|May 28
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Stone vs Taj Bradley
|May 29
|Nationals
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams
|May 30
|Nationals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin
|May 31
|Nationals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin
