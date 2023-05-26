David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .209 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%) Peralta has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
- He has homered in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|25
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Beeks (1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went two innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
