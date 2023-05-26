The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .209 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%) Peralta has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (12.2%).

He has homered in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 25 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings