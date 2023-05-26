The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .209 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%) Peralta has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.8% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.257 AVG .167
.289 OBP .200
.429 SLG .208
2 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 4
5/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 25
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
  • The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Beeks (1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went two innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
