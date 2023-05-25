The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also allowing more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Heat Injuries