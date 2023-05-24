Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 29th in slugging.
- Betts is batting .263 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 72.3% of his 47 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has an RBI in 18 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 59.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (3-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
