The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 29th in slugging.

Betts is batting .263 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 72.3% of his 47 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has an RBI in 18 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 59.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 25 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (64.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings