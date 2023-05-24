Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Vargas (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .229 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (26 of 46), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has had an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder (3-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.06 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.06), 29th in WHIP (1.146), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
