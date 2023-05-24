On Wednesday, Miguel Vargas (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .229 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 walks.

In 56.5% of his games this season (26 of 46), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has had an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 24 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

