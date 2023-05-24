Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has four doubles and six walks while hitting .207.
- Rojas has had a hit in 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In seven games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.06 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
