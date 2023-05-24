Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has four doubles and six walks while hitting .207.

Rojas has had a hit in 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).

In 30 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In seven games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 14 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings