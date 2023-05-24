Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has four doubles and six walks while hitting .207.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In seven games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.242 OBP .276
.200 SLG .222
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 14
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Elder (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.06 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
