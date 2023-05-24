After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .211.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 24th in slugging.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this year (23 of 45), with multiple hits seven times (15.6%).
  • In 24.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has had an RBI in 18 games this year (40.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.207 AVG .212
.373 OBP .359
.431 SLG .673
5 XBH 8
4 HR 8
9 RBI 20
22/15 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 1
23 GP 22
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (27.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Elder (3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.06), 29th in WHIP (1.146), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
