Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .211.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 24th in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this year (23 of 45), with multiple hits seven times (15.6%).
- In 24.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has had an RBI in 18 games this year (40.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (27.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder (3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.06), 29th in WHIP (1.146), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
