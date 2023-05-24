After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .211.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 24th in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this year (23 of 45), with multiple hits seven times (15.6%).

In 24.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 8% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has had an RBI in 18 games this year (40.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 22 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (27.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings