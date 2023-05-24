Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward (.370 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .227 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Heyward has recorded a hit in 14 of 36 games this season (38.9%), including six multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has driven in a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (36.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.06), 29th in WHIP (1.146), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
