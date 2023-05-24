The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward (.370 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .227 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Heyward has recorded a hit in 14 of 36 games this season (38.9%), including six multi-hit games (16.7%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has driven in a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 19 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

