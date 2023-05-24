James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman (.226 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.
- He ranks 106th in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%) Outman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
