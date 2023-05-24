The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman (.226 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

In 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%) Outman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

