Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Read More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.568) and total hits (66) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is sixth in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last outings.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 38 of 50 games this year (76.0%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (42.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Freeman has an RBI in 18 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (66.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.0%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (38.5%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (73.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (3-0) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
