On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.568) and total hits (66) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is sixth in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last outings.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 38 of 50 games this year (76.0%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (42.0%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Freeman has an RBI in 18 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (66.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.0%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 26 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (73.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

