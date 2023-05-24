Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (29-19) into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET. Acuna is hitting .337, third-best in the league, while Freeman ranks fourth at .332.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Tony Gonsolin (2-1) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.06 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.13 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering one hit.

During five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 1.13 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .153 to his opponents.

Gonsolin has one quality start under his belt this season.

Gonsolin will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (3-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.06 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.06), 29th in WHIP (1.146), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).

