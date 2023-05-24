Player props are listed for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .332/.404/.568 on the year.

Freeman will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .415 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 22 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 45 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .251/.363/.508 on the year.

Betts takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 23 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Elder has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 5.1 5 4 4 3 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 63 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .337/.427/.588 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashing .233/.364/.517 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

