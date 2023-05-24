As they try for the series sweep, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) will clash with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (29-19) at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +100 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.06 ERA) vs Tony Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.13 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Dodgers and Braves matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Mookie Betts hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 25 out of the 40 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 24-14 (winning 63.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Dodgers had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Dodgers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -549 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.