Tony Gonsolin gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 276 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Dodgers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.240 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers' Gonsolin (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals L 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves W 8-6 Away Gavin Stone Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Bobby Miller Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard - 5/27/2023 Rays - Away Clayton Kershaw Josh Fleming 5/28/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Stone Taj Bradley 5/29/2023 Nationals - Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals - Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin

