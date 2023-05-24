Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The previous 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. In four straight games, Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.9 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

Los Angeles is 3-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 28 of its 50 chances.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 14-12 9-7 22-12 22-13 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.