Dodgers vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.
Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-120
|+100
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The previous 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. In four straight games, Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.9 runs.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles is 3-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 28 of its 50 chances.
- The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-7
|14-12
|9-7
|22-12
|22-13
|9-6
