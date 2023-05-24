Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (29-19) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) matching up at Truist Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while Tony Gonsolin (2-1) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

The Dodgers have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Los Angeles has won three of five games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.5 runs per game (276 total runs).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule