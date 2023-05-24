The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .207 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 40 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.5% of those games.
  • In 40 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Peralta has driven home a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 10 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.257 AVG .167
.289 OBP .200
.429 SLG .208
2 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 4
5/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 24
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (37.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.06), 29th in WHIP (1.146), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
