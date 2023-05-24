The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .207 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 40 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.5% of those games.

In 40 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Peralta has driven home a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 24 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (37.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

