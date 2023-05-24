David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .207 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 40 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.5% of those games.
- In 40 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Peralta has driven home a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|24
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (37.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.06), 29th in WHIP (1.146), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
