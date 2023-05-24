On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .189.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 16 of 37 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 18.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven in a run in 12 games this year (32.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 21 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (42.9%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

