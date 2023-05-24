Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Braves - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .189.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 16 of 37 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 18.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 12 games this year (32.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder (3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
