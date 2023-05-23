Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 23
The Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) will look to Freddie Freeman, riding a 12-game hitting streak, against the Atlanta Braves (29-18) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (4-1), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-1, 3.14 ERA) vs TBA - LAD
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (4-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.14, a 4.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.006.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.14), 12th in WHIP (1.006), and first in K/9 (15).
