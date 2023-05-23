Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Tuesday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 65 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .333/.404/.574 so far this season.

Freeman will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .450 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 22 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 29 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.357/.506 so far this year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.14), 12th in WHIP (1.006), and first in K/9 (15).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3 at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .342/.430/.598 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He's slashed .239/.371/.528 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

