The Atlanta Braves (29-18) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Dodgers (+170). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-1, 3.14 ERA) vs TBA - LAD

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Dodgers versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Dodgers (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Dodgers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Mookie Betts get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 25, or 64.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Braves have gone 8-1 (88.9%).

Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Dodgers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +170 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Dodgers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -549 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.