Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 268 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Dodgers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.249 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals L 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves W 8-6 Away Gavin Stone Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves - Away - Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard - 5/27/2023 Rays - Away Clayton Kershaw Josh Fleming 5/28/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Stone Taj Bradley 5/29/2023 Nationals - Home - Trevor Williams

