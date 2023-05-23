The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +170 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Dodgers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Los Angeles' past three games has been 9, a run in which the Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 49 games with a total.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 13-12 9-7 21-12 21-13 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.