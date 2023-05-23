Dodgers vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +170 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Dodgers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Los Angeles' past three games has been 9, a run in which the Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over each time.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 49 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-7
|13-12
|9-7
|21-12
|21-13
|9-6
