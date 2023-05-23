Dodgers vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (29-18) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) at Truist Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 23.
Spencer Strider (4-1) take the hill for the Braves in this matchup. The Dodgers, however, have yet to list a starter.
Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Dodgers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (268 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 16-8
|Julio Urías vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Tony Gonsolin vs Steven Matz
|May 20
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-5
|Noah Syndergaard vs Miles Mikolas
|May 21
|@ Cardinals
|L 10-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jack Flaherty
|May 22
|@ Braves
|W 8-6
|Gavin Stone vs Charlie Morton
|May 23
|@ Braves
|-
|TBA vs Spencer Strider
|May 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Bryce Elder
|May 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs TBA
|May 27
|@ Rays
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Josh Fleming
|May 28
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Stone vs Taj Bradley
|May 29
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
