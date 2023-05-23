Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (29-18) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) at Truist Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 23.

Spencer Strider (4-1) take the hill for the Braves in this matchup. The Dodgers, however, have yet to list a starter.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Dodgers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Los Angeles has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (268 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule