Rui Hachimura will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 119-108 loss against the Nuggets, Hachimura totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

We're going to examine Hachimura's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.2 10.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 2.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA 18.5 16.6 13.7 PR 17.5 15.7 13.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Rui Hachimura's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 34 13 6 1 1 0 1 5/18/2023 30 21 2 1 1 0 1 5/16/2023 28 17 0 1 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hachimura or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.