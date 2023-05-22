Rui Hachimura NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 22
Rui Hachimura will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to examine Hachimura's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|11.2
|10.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.5
|2.7
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|0.6
|PRA
|18.5
|16.6
|13.7
|PR
|17.5
|15.7
|13.1
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Rui Hachimura's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
|Lakers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Nuggets Prediction
|Lakers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Nuggets
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the best squad in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.
- The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.
Rui Hachimura vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|34
|13
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5/18/2023
|30
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5/16/2023
|28
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hachimura or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.