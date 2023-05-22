Monday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0.

Follow the action on TNT as the Panthers and the Hurricanes play.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players