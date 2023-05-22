The Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Walker had nine points in his last game, which ended in a 119-108 loss against the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Walker, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.6 7.8 Rebounds -- 1.9 1.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 14.6 10.1 PR -- 13.5 9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Nuggets

Walker has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 7.2% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Walker is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Walker's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 19 9 1 2 2 0 0 5/18/2023 13 2 1 1 0 0 0 5/16/2023 20 6 2 0 2 0 2 12/16/2022 20 3 1 1 1 0 0 10/30/2022 35 18 5 2 3 2 1 10/26/2022 30 15 2 1 1 1 2

