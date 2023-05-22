LeBron James NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 22
LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down James' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|28.9
|24.1
|Rebounds
|8.5
|8.3
|8.6
|Assists
|8.5
|6.8
|7.0
|PRA
|42.5
|44
|39.7
|PR
|34.5
|37.2
|32.7
|3PM
|1.5
|2.2
|1.8
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
LeBron James Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, LeBron James has made 11.1 shots per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.
- James' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.
- The Nuggets concede 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.
- Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.
LeBron James vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|43
|23
|7
|12
|3
|0
|0
|5/18/2023
|40
|22
|9
|10
|0
|2
|4
|5/16/2023
|40
|26
|12
|9
|0
|1
|0
|12/16/2022
|36
|30
|9
|4
|1
|0
|2
|10/30/2022
|35
|26
|6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|10/26/2022
|35
|19
|7
|9
|2
|0
|1
