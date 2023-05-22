LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

James, in his last time out, had 23 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists in a 119-108 loss to the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll break down James' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 28.9 24.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.3 8.6 Assists 8.5 6.8 7.0 PRA 42.5 44 39.7 PR 34.5 37.2 32.7 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.8



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, LeBron James has made 11.1 shots per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

James' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets concede 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 43 23 7 12 3 0 0 5/18/2023 40 22 9 10 0 2 4 5/16/2023 40 26 12 9 0 1 0 12/16/2022 36 30 9 4 1 0 2 10/30/2022 35 26 6 8 2 0 1 10/26/2022 35 19 7 9 2 0 1

