Bookmakers have listed player props for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023

8:30 PM ET

Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-120) 2.5 (-149) 0.5 (+150)

Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 0.6 less than Monday's over/under.

Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 2.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 9.5 (+110) 8.5 (-118) 1.5 (-175)

LeBron James is posting 28.9 points per game, 4.4 more than Monday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 9.5.

James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 1.7 fewer than Monday's prop bet (8.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (-128) 2.5 (+120) 1.5 (-118)

The 10.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Monday is 7.3 lower than his season scoring average of 17.8.

Russell has collected three boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Russell has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 13.5 (-111) 9.5 (-133) 1.5 (+145)

The 26.5-point over/under for Jokic on Monday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average.

Jokic averages 1.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 13.5).

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than Monday's over/under.

Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 3.5 (-115)

The 20 points Jamal Murray has scored per game this season is 6.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).

Murray has averaged 1.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

