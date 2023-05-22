The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.

Los Angeles has a 32-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are putting up 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (117.3).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 119.4.

At home, the Lakers are averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than on the road (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries