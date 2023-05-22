How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Nuggets Prediction
|Lakers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
- Los Angeles has a 32-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are putting up 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (117.3).
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 119.4.
- At home, the Lakers are averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than on the road (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.