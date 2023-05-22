The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
  • Los Angeles has a 32-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
  • The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Lakers are putting up 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (117.3).
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 119.4.
  • At home, the Lakers are averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than on the road (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle

