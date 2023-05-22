Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, May 22

Monday, May 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

On Saturday, the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 119-108, led by Jamal Murray with 37 points. Davis was the top scorer for the losing squad with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 28 18 1 0 2 0 LeBron James 23 7 12 0 0 3 Austin Reaves 23 7 5 1 0 3

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads his squad in rebounds per game (12.5), and also posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James puts up a team-leading 28.9 points per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is tops on his squad in assists per game (6.2), and also puts up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt averages 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 23.1 14.3 2.9 1.3 2.6 0.2 LeBron James 24.1 8.6 7 1 1 1.8 Austin Reaves 16.5 4.3 4.8 0.6 0.2 2.8 D'Angelo Russell 14 2.5 4.1 0.8 0.4 1.6 Dennis Schroder 7.9 2.5 2.9 0.9 0.1 0.8

