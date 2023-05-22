Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - Western Conference Finals Game 4
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, May 22
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Lakers' Last Game
On Saturday, the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 119-108, led by Jamal Murray with 37 points. Davis was the top scorer for the losing squad with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|28
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|LeBron James
|23
|7
|12
|0
|0
|3
|Austin Reaves
|23
|7
|5
|1
|0
|3
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis leads his squad in rebounds per game (12.5), and also posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.
- LeBron James puts up a team-leading 28.9 points per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell is tops on his squad in assists per game (6.2), and also puts up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jarred Vanderbilt averages 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.
- Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|23.1
|14.3
|2.9
|1.3
|2.6
|0.2
|LeBron James
|24.1
|8.6
|7
|1
|1
|1.8
|Austin Reaves
|16.5
|4.3
|4.8
|0.6
|0.2
|2.8
|D'Angelo Russell
|14
|2.5
|4.1
|0.8
|0.4
|1.6
|Dennis Schroder
|7.9
|2.5
|2.9
|0.9
|0.1
|0.8
