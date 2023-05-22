Heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets (53-29), the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 22 at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo!

On Saturday when these squads last met, the Nuggets bested the Lakers 119-108. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray put up 37 points (and added seven rebounds and six assists), while Anthony Davis scored 28 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers record only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Los Angeles has a 36-17 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

The Lakers have been putting up 113.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Lakers score 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3 224

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Lakers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.