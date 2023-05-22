The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 224.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its contests this year, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers have a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 56 68.3% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1 Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Lakers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 4.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Los Angeles has a 33-20 record against the spread and a 36-17 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38 Nuggets 45-37 9-4 38-44

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 33-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-11 36-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

