Lakers vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its contests this year, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers have a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|56
|68.3%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- Six of Lakers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 4.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Los Angeles has a 33-20 record against the spread and a 36-17 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-11
|44-38
|Nuggets
|45-37
|9-4
|38-44
Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Lakers
|Nuggets
|117.2
|115.8
|6
|12
|33-20
|30-11
|36-17
|37-4
|116.6
|112.5
|20
|8
|28-14
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.