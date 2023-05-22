The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -3.5 224.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its contests this year, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers have a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 56 68.3% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
  • Six of Lakers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
  • The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 4.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
  • Los Angeles has a 33-20 record against the spread and a 36-17 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38
Nuggets 45-37 9-4 38-44

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
33-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-11
36-17
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 37-4
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 44-12

