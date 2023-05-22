The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will go head to head in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, nine more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Anthony Davis 26.5 -105 25.9 LeBron James 24.5 -125 28.9 Austin Reaves 17.5 -110 13.0 Rui Hachimura 13.5 -110 11.2 D'Angelo Russell 10.5 -120 17.8

Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Lakers +2800 +1200 Nuggets -215 -2500

