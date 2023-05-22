Lakers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will go head to head in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|224
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|224.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-150
|+130
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- These two teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, nine more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Anthony Davis
|26.5
|-105
|25.9
|LeBron James
|24.5
|-125
|28.9
|Austin Reaves
|17.5
|-110
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|13.5
|-110
|11.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|10.5
|-120
|17.8
Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1200
|Nuggets
|-215
|-2500
