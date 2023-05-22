The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3)

Nuggets (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 3 or more (54.2%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game.

With 10.8 three-pointers per game, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA. They sport a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 24th in the league.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% threes (25.2%).

