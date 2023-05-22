The Atlanta Braves (29-17) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) to open a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Mariners, and the Dodgers a series loss to the Cardinals.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (5-3) for the Braves and Gavin Stone for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone

Stone starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (5-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing seven hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 2.85 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across eight games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.85), 56th in WHIP (1.373), and 27th in K/9 (9.3).

