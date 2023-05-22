The Atlanta Braves (29-17) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) to open a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Mariners, and the Dodgers a series loss to the Cardinals.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (5-3) for the Braves and Gavin Stone for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: BSSO
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone

  • Stone starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

  • Morton (5-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old has pitched to a 2.85 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across eight games.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
  • Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.85), 56th in WHIP (1.373), and 27th in K/9 (9.3).

