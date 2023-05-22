Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 22
The Atlanta Braves (29-17) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) to open a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Mariners, and the Dodgers a series loss to the Cardinals.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (5-3) for the Braves and Gavin Stone for the Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone
- Stone starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (5-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has pitched to a 2.85 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across eight games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.85), 56th in WHIP (1.373), and 27th in K/9 (9.3).
