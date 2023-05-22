You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Monday at Truist Park.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has recorded 62 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .326/.399/.553 slash line so far this year.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .447 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .250/.356/.512 slash line on the year.

Betts brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (5-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 2.85 ERA ranks 15th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 56th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 2 at Padres Apr. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 62 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .344/.431/.600 slash line so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with a double, five home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashed .244/.375/.541 on the year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2

