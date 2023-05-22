On Monday, May 22, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (29-17) host Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Gavin Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 38 times and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 15-6 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Dodgers have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Dodgers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +125 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -549 - 1st

