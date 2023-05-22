How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank third in Major League Baseball with 76 home runs.
- Fueled by 177 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .446 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored 260 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.243 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Stone will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dustin May
|Sonny Gray
|5/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 16-8
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Steven Matz
|5/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-5
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Miles Mikolas
|5/21/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jack Flaherty
|5/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Charlie Morton
|5/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|Spencer Strider
|5/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Bryce Elder
|5/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|-
|5/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Josh Fleming
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Taj Bradley
