Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank third in Major League Baseball with 76 home runs.

Fueled by 177 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .446 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 260 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Dodgers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.243 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Stone will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals L 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Gavin Stone Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves - Away - Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard - 5/27/2023 Rays - Away Clayton Kershaw Josh Fleming 5/28/2023 Rays - Away - Taj Bradley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.