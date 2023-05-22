Dodgers vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-155
|+125
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- The past 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +125 odds on it winning this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 48 games with a total this season.
- The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-7
|12-12
|9-7
|20-12
|20-13
|9-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.