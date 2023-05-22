Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +125 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 48 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 12-12 9-7 20-12 20-13 9-6

