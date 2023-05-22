Monday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (29-17) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) at Truist Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 22.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (5-3) versus the Dodgers and Gavin Stone.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Dodgers games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Dodgers have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +125.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (260 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

