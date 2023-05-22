Dennis Schroder will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 119-108 loss to the Nuggets, Schroder had five points.

Now let's examine Schroder's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.6 7.9 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.5 Assists 2.5 4.5 2.9 PRA -- 19.6 13.3 PR 10.5 15.1 10.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Dennis Schroder's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Nuggets

Schroder is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Schroder's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 25 5 0 1 0 0 1 5/18/2023 30 4 6 0 0 0 1 5/16/2023 32 6 3 5 2 0 0 1/9/2023 34 14 3 4 0 0 2 12/16/2022 31 15 1 3 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Schroder or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.