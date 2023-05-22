Dennis Schroder NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 22
Dennis Schroder will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Now let's examine Schroder's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|12.6
|7.9
|Rebounds
|--
|2.5
|2.5
|Assists
|2.5
|4.5
|2.9
|PRA
|--
|19.6
|13.3
|PR
|10.5
|15.1
|10.4
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.8
Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Schroder is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.
- He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Schroder's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.
Dennis Schroder vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|25
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/18/2023
|30
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/16/2023
|32
|6
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1/9/2023
|34
|14
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12/16/2022
|31
|15
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
