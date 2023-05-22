The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 119-108 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent action) Russell produced three points and four assists.

We're going to examine Russell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 17.8 14.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.5 Assists 3.5 6.2 4.1 PRA 17.5 27 20.6 PR 13.5 20.8 16.5 3PM 1.5 2.7 1.6



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Nuggets

Russell's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 20 3 3 4 1 0 0 5/18/2023 33 10 3 5 1 1 2 5/16/2023 26 8 0 3 0 0 0 2/7/2023 20 10 2 3 2 0 1 2/5/2023 30 18 1 10 3 0 1 1/18/2023 32 13 0 7 3 0 0

