D'Angelo Russell NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 22
The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to examine Russell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|17.8
|14.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.0
|2.5
|Assists
|3.5
|6.2
|4.1
|PRA
|17.5
|27
|20.6
|PR
|13.5
|20.8
|16.5
|3PM
|1.5
|2.7
|1.6
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Russell's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.
- The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|20
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5/18/2023
|33
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5/16/2023
|26
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2/7/2023
|20
|10
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2/5/2023
|30
|18
|1
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1/18/2023
|32
|13
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
