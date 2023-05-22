The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, will play at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Nuggets, Reaves had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we break down Reaves' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 13.0 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 4.3 Assists 4.5 3.4 4.8 PRA 26.5 19.4 25.6 PR 21.5 16 20.8 3PM 2.5 1.3 2.8



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Nuggets

Reaves is responsible for taking 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Reaves is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 40 23 7 5 3 0 1 5/18/2023 36 22 3 5 5 0 1 5/16/2023 42 23 2 8 5 0 0 12/16/2022 30 16 4 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 10 4 2 2 1 1 10/26/2022 26 8 2 1 2 0 0

