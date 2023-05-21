Elina Svitolina will play Aryna Sabalenka next in the French Open quarterfinals. Svitolina has the fifth-best odds (+2000) to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Svitolina at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Svitolina's Next Match

Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Sabalenka on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6).

Svitolina is currently listed at +333 to win her next contest versus Sabalenka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +6600

French Open odds to win: +2000

Want to bet on Svitolina? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Svitolina Stats

Svitolina is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 9-ranked Kasatkina in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In five tournaments over the past 12 months, Svitolina has gone 9-3 and has won one title.

Svitolina has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a record of 9-3 on that surface.

Svitolina has played 21.1 games per match in her 12 matches over the past year across all court types.

On clay, Svitolina has played 12 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.1 games per match while winning 54.2% of games.

Over the past year, Svitolina has won 61.3% of her service games, and she has won 47.3% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Svitolina has won 61.3% of her games on serve, and 47.3% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.